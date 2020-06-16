India-China standoff LIVE: China envoy pushes Pangong claim as India says pullback not over

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 31: Pushing his country's claim to Pangong Tso where Chinese troops came in 8 km west of the point which India says marks the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Sun Weidong, Beijing's ambassador to New Delhi said "China's traditional customary boundary line is in accordance with the LAC" on the north bank of the lake.

    Indo-China

    He also rejected suggestions that China has expanded its territorial claim at Pangong Tso. Weidong made these remarks ahead of the fifth round of talks between Corps Commanders of the two armies, expected to take place in the next few days.

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:39 PM, 31 Jul
    Former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Friday dismissed claims that the Rafale fighter jets inducted by the Indian Air Force this week had no chance against China’s J-20 stealth fighter.
    12:27 PM, 31 Jul
    He also added that Australia had lodged a note with the UN Secretary General “refuting China’s unlawful maritime claims in South China Sea”.
    12:15 PM, 31 Jul
    The Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday and issued a statement saying that Australia remains deeply concerned about actions in South China Sea that "are destabilising and could provoke escalation".
    12:00 PM, 31 Jul
    International pressure continues to build on China over issues from Hong Kong, Xinjiang, South China Sea to clean technology.
    11:41 AM, 31 Jul
    “According to local statistics in India, in 2018-2019, 92 per cent of Indian computers, 82 per cent of TVs, 80 per cent of optical fibres, and 85 per cent of motorcycle components are imported from China,” Weidong also said.
    11:28 AM, 31 Jul
    “The development of economic and trade cooperation between our two countries is determined by international division of labour. It is also the natural choice of enterprises and consumers of our two countries under the market-oriented principles,” Sun Weidong, China’s ambassador to India, said.
    11:24 AM, 31 Jul
    China also cautioned New Delhi against any move to review India’s One China Policy and to recalibrate its approach on Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong.
    11:11 AM, 31 Jul
    The forced decoupling of the Indian and Chinese economies is against the trend and will only lead to a lose-lose outcome, China has said.
    11:01 AM, 31 Jul
    “Now we are preparing for the fifth round of commander level talks to study the settlement of the remaining issue. We hope India will work with China to implement our consensus and uphold peace and stability along our border areas,” he added.
    10:45 AM, 31 Jul
    “Now the frontline border troops have completed disengagement in most locations and the situation on the ground is easing," Wang said. At the briefing, Wang said, “We have held four rounds of commander level talks and three meetings of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC)."
    10:30 AM, 31 Jul
    During the briefing, the spokesman noted that China and India have recently conducted "intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels.”
    10:17 AM, 31 Jul
    The reference to Pangong Tso, a major friction point, was conspicuously absent in the question asked by a reporter from China's official media.
    10:02 AM, 31 Jul
    Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had made the claim at a briefing in Beijing when he was asked whether the border troops from India and China have completed the disengagement from Galwan, Gogra and Hot Spring areas in eastern Ladakh.
    9:47 AM, 31 Jul
    On China’s claim that disengagement had taken place, sources said that the statement is incorrect.
    9:37 AM, 31 Jul
    The talks were initially planned over the weekend, but an official word on the same is still awaited. Sources said that on the disengagement, there has not been positive movement on the ground for at least 15 days now.
    8:59 AM, 31 Jul
    The next round of talks is expected in a couple of days, sources have told OneIndia while adding that the ground work is being laid for the same.
    8:40 AM, 31 Jul
    The standoff at Pangong Tso and Patrolling Point 17A at Gogra will be the focus of the fifth military commander level talks between India and China.
    8:31 AM, 31 Jul
    Speaking at a webinar organised by the Institute of Chinese Studies, Sun said that on the north bank of Pangong lake, “China’s traditional customary boundary line is in accordance with the LAC. And there’s no such case as China has expanded its territorial claim. China hopes that the Indian troops will strictly abide by the relevant bilateral agreements and protocols between the two countries and refrain from illegally crossing the LAC to the Chinese side.
    1:15 AM, 31 Jul
    "Our economies are highly complementary, interwoven and interdependent. Forced decoupling is against the trend and will only lead to a 'lose-lose' outcome," he added.
    1:14 AM, 31 Jul
    "China advocates win-win cooperation and opposes a zero-sum game," Ambassador Sun Weidong wrote on Twitter.
    1:13 AM, 31 Jul
    The statement came after the Central government's recent moves to ban Chinese applications, even as the de-facto border, the Line of Actual Control, remains tense.
    1:12 AM, 31 Jul
    China warned on Thursday that a "forced decoupling" of its economy with India, following a clash in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley last month in which 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty, would hurt both countries.
    1:12 AM, 31 Jul
    6:42 PM, 30 Jul
    There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The senior commanders of the two sides will be meeting in near future to work out steps in this regard: MEA
    6:42 PM, 30 Jul
    India & China agreed that early & complete disengagement of troops along Line of Actual Control & de-escalation from border areas, & full restoration of peace & tranquillity was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations...: Ministry of External Affairs
    4:31 PM, 30 Jul
    Since then, the Indian Army has already sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border.
    4:18 PM, 30 Jul
    Tensions escalated to another level after 20 Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, had been killed in a violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15-16. There were casualties on the Chinese side too. However, that number is not clear.
    4:07 PM, 30 Jul
    After nearly three months of border tensions, both sides have said that troops are disengaging in most of the friction points.
    3:56 PM, 30 Jul
    Amid delay in disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the Indian Army is preparing to deploy 35,000 additional soldiers in eastern Ladakh, according to a Bloomberg report.
    3:46 PM, 30 Jul
    When Congress ratified the WTO Agreements, there was no digital economy. Today, it accounts for nearly USD 2 trillion of the US economy. Again, this is an area of US leadership where we need rules to make sure we get a fair shake from its trading partners, he added.
