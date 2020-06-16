For Quick Alerts
India-China standoff LIVE: Both sides agree on disengagement of troops along LAC
New Delhi, July 11: India and China has agreed it was necessary for both the sides to implement the understandings reached between the senior commanders of the Indian Army and Chinese PLA for disengagement of troops alone the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
This agreement came following a meeting of senior officials of India and China via video-conference. The two side reviewed the progress made in withdrawal of soldiers by the Indian Army and Chinese PLA along the LAC.
Here are the highlights:
CAG's Report 5 of 2017, which in the wake of the recent face-off on LAC between the soldiers of Indian and China, "talks about the highly important issue of construction of Indo-China border roads by Border Roads Organisation seems to be reviewed and further improved upon," as per the agenda papers of the meeting. Similarly, troops in high-altitude areas such as Siachen, Ladakh, etc need to be provided high-altitude clothing, equipment, special ration and housing facilities and the CAG report number 13 of 2019 points out at delays in procurement of clothing and equipment for troops in these regions, as per PAC's agenda papers.
Meanwhile, the PAC has decided to examine various subjects with special focus being given to the CAG report number 5 of 2017, a performance audit of the Sino-India Border Roads, and CAG report number 13 of 2019 which is on the provisioning and procurement of high altitude-clothing, equipment, ration and housing for soldiers.
Members of the PAC, in which BJP enjoys majority and is led by senior party leader Bhupender Yadav, thwarted Chowdhury's attempt to select the PM Cares Fund for examination saying its amount was not sanctioned by the parliament and therefore it cannot be taken up by the committee. MPs from BJD and JD(U) also supported the BJP on the issue.
In the wake of the recent violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh, the parliament's PAC on Friday decided to review the construction of border roads at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and procurement of high-altitude clothing for the armed forces, and may call the Defense Secretary and other top officials to be briefed on the same.
"They reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector," the MEA said. It said both sides agreed that it was necessary to sincerely implement the understandings reached between senior commanders.
