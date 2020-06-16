  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    India-China standoff LIVE: Both sides agree on disengagement of troops along LAC

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 11: India and China has agreed it was necessary for both the sides to implement the understandings reached between the senior commanders of the Indian Army and Chinese PLA for disengagement of troops alone the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    Indo-China

    This agreement came following a meeting of senior officials of India and China via video-conference. The two side reviewed the progress made in withdrawal of soldiers by the Indian Army and Chinese PLA along the LAC.

    Here are the highlights:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:37 AM, 11 Jul
    “I'm not sure how much he understands the significance of the border clash. I don’t think he knows anything about the history of these clashes over the decades between India and China.
    11:29 AM, 11 Jul
    Former United States national security advisor John Bolton has said there is no guarantee that Trump would back India if the situation between Beijing and New Delhi escalates.
    11:12 AM, 11 Jul
    However, claiming that China was "neither a warlike state nor an assertive country", he said, "The right and wrong of what recently happened at the Galwan Valley is very clear."
    10:56 AM, 11 Jul
    China and India should be partners rather than rivals, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday, adding that the two countries should build mutual trust and should not allow differences to interfere with bilateral relations.
    10:38 AM, 11 Jul
    Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy lashed out at China saying it had all the characteristics of Nazi Germany – a single-party totalitarian political system combined with free enterprise.
    10:32 AM, 11 Jul
    It is reportedly said that Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will have 'full-body protectors' for at least 10% of its personnel. This, officials explained, can be used on a rotational basis by troops moving out on patrols.
    10:20 AM, 11 Jul
    Protective body armour used by security forces to guard against stone pelting in the Kashmir Valley will now be used by paramilitary troops patrolling the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to fend off sharp-edged baton and stone attacks by Chinese forces.
    10:12 AM, 11 Jul
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Centre must listen to the veterans and inform India of the steps taken to ensure no more Indian territory is taken by China and allow an independent fact-finding mission to identify intrusion by China.
    10:04 AM, 11 Jul
    Experts say India could finally end equivocation about openly aligning itself with the long-eager United States, although there will still be disagreements -- which, paradoxically, are now mostly due to Washington.
    9:53 AM, 11 Jul
    A border clash has plunged ties between India and China to their lowest point in decades. But one beneficiary looks clear, the US-India relationship.
    9:47 AM, 11 Jul
    Srivastava and Hong also agreed to maintain the ongoing communication both at the diplomatic and military level to ensure early resolution of the situation.
    9:32 AM, 11 Jul
    Both sides noted that senior military commanders of India and China would hold another round of talks to follow up on the three rounds of talks they had held on June 6, 22 and 30.
    9:18 AM, 11 Jul
    Srivastava and Hong also agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquility in the border areas.
    9:05 AM, 11 Jul
    The MEA said in a statement that both sides would ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols.
    8:54 AM, 11 Jul
    The delegation of the Chinese government was led by Hong Liang, the Director General of Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
    8:49 AM, 11 Jul
    The Indian side was led by Naveen Srivastava, who heads the East Asia division at the MEA.
    8:39 AM, 11 Jul
    This was the 16th meeting of the working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), which was constituted in 2013.
    9:46 PM, 10 Jul
    CAG's Report 5 of 2017, which in the wake of the recent face-off on LAC between the soldiers of Indian and China, "talks about the highly important issue of construction of Indo-China border roads by Border Roads Organisation seems to be reviewed and further improved upon," as per the agenda papers of the meeting. Similarly, troops in high-altitude areas such as Siachen, Ladakh, etc need to be provided high-altitude clothing, equipment, special ration and housing facilities and the CAG report number 13 of 2019 points out at delays in procurement of clothing and equipment for troops in these regions, as per PAC's agenda papers.
    9:46 PM, 10 Jul
    As per the papers circulated among the members of the committee on Friday, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on border roads is the top most subject for examination by the committee during the year.
    9:45 PM, 10 Jul
    Meanwhile, the PAC has decided to examine various subjects with special focus being given to the CAG report number 5 of 2017, a performance audit of the Sino-India Border Roads, and CAG report number 13 of 2019 which is on the provisioning and procurement of high altitude-clothing, equipment, ration and housing for soldiers.
    9:45 PM, 10 Jul
    Members of the PAC, in which BJP enjoys majority and is led by senior party leader Bhupender Yadav, thwarted Chowdhury's attempt to select the PM Cares Fund for examination saying its amount was not sanctioned by the parliament and therefore it cannot be taken up by the committee. MPs from BJD and JD(U) also supported the BJP on the issue.
    9:45 PM, 10 Jul
    Friday's meeting of the 22-member Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was attended by 17 out of the total 20 members.
    9:45 PM, 10 Jul
    In the wake of the recent violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh, the parliament's PAC on Friday decided to review the construction of border roads at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and procurement of high-altitude clothing for the armed forces, and may call the Defense Secretary and other top officials to be briefed on the same.
    7:51 PM, 10 Jul
    In the last five days, Chinese military has withdrawn troops from three friction points in line with a disengagement understanding with Indian Army.
    7:50 PM, 10 Jul
    "They reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector," the MEA said. It said both sides agreed that it was necessary to sincerely implement the understandings reached between senior commanders.
    7:50 PM, 10 Jul
    The Indian delegation at the online talks was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs while the Chinese side was headed by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department in China's foreign ministry.
    7:50 PM, 10 Jul
    "They also agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the MEA said in a statement.
    7:48 PM, 10 Jul
    India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops in the region for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along Line of Actual Control.
    6:53 PM, 10 Jul
    Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in India's neighbourhood.
    4:20 PM, 10 Jul
    Amid border tensions between India and China, Boeing completed the final delivery of Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift helicopter to the IAF.
    READ MORE

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china narendra modi rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue