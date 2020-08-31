India-China standoff updates: Army commanders hold over 12-hour-long talks to ease Ladakh standoff

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 21: India on Monday pressed for an early and complete disengagement of Chinese troops from friction points in eastern Ladakh as their senior army commanders held a sixth round of talks that primarily focused on implementing a five-point bilateral agreement to ease the prolonged border standoff.

    Here are the Live updates:

    11:02 PM, 21 Sep
    The sources said the Indian team insisted on an early and complete disengagement of troops by Chinese People''s Liberation Army(PLA) to end the four-and-a-half-month standoff, adding the agenda for the talks was to chart a specific timeline for implementation of the five-point agreement.
    11:02 PM, 21 Sep
    It is learnt that the Indian delegation insisted on a time-bound implementation of the agreement finalised during the extensive talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) meet.
    11:01 PM, 21 Sep
    11:00 PM, 21 Sep
    The latest round of Corps commander-level talks that began at around 9 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) across India''s Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh went on for over 12 hours and was still underway at 9 pm, the sources said.
    11:00 PM, 21 Sep
    10:59 PM, 21 Sep
    1:56 PM, 21 Sep
    India represented by Lt-Gen Harinder Singh, Lt-Gen PGK Menon and MEA joint secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava, among others
    12:17 PM, 21 Sep
    MEA’s presence at the talks is intended to keep the discussions within the political parameters of the relationship and the larger border understandings between the two sides.
    11:58 AM, 21 Sep
    Indian and Chinese foreign ministers met in Moscow on September 10 and hammered out a five-point consensus on disengagement. India has emphasised complete disengagement would be an essential pre-requisite for de-escalation.
    11:38 AM, 21 Sep
    The Chinese side took the initiative for the meeting and had initially proposed September 17. This was not acceptable to the Indian side, which said they would be wiling to meet after September 20.
    11:38 AM, 21 Sep
    The meeting, according to sources, will be an opportunity to review positions and situation since then, and begin the first concrete steps towards a disengagement.
    10:32 AM, 21 Sep
    The military level talks between India and China have begun. The talks are taking place at Chushul.
    9:18 AM, 21 Sep
    Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to also take part in the Commanders’ Conference today: Sources
    8:24 AM, 21 Sep
    At least five such corps commander meetings between the Indian and Chinese armies has taken place on June 6, 22 and 30, July 14 and August 2.
    10:33 PM, 20 Sep
    A high-powered government panel on China had on Friday reviewed the latest developments in the Ladakh sector where the two countries have been engaged in the standoff since May.
    10:32 PM, 20 Sep
    The meeting would come at a time when tensions persist between the two sides despite several rounds of military, diplomatic and two top ministerial-level talks involving Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
    10:32 PM, 20 Sep
    India and China are likely to hold another round of Corps Commander-level meeting on Monday.
    10:20 PM, 20 Sep
    The Pangong Tso lake is one of the places in Ladakh where there is a built-up of troops on both sides.
    10:20 PM, 20 Sep
    "Many tourists want to go to Pangong Tso. But routes to some places have been shut because of the ongoing tensions," he said.
    10:19 PM, 20 Sep
    The current tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) too has impacted tourism in a way, he added.
    10:19 PM, 20 Sep
    “Many taxi drivers are without work this year,” he said. “This year, some of the taxis have been hired by the Army.”
    10:19 PM, 20 Sep
    "There has hardly been any business this year. There are simply no tourists due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown," Noordin, the vice-president of the Ladakh Taxi Operator Cooperative Ltd who goes by his first name, said.
    10:18 PM, 20 Sep
    “The coronavirus has hit us hard and there are barely any tourists this season. The tourist season is coming to an end. To add to it, people are apprehensive about the ongoing tensions on the border,” Cherring Namgyal said.
    3:32 PM, 20 Sep
    Post the military flare-up at Galwan Valley, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has mobilised four out of five of its military theatre commands with reports suggesting that live firing drills and exercises from the East China Sea, the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea to date were a distraction for its calculated aggression in Ladakh.
    9:01 AM, 20 Sep
    Ihe Indian Army is racing to complete advance winter stocking in forward locations and build habitat for the thousands of additional troops deployed in high altitude areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)
    8:55 AM, 20 Sep
    India-China face-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is continuing with the Indian Army foiling a number of attempts by China to unilaterally change the status quo.
    10:26 PM, 19 Sep
    In this he had said that despite an agreement, reached between the two foreign ministers of India and China, the road to peace is still heavily mined. There is no guarantee that everything will play out as per the script reached between the two countries.
    10:26 PM, 19 Sep
    Sharma runs a YouTube channel, Rajeev Kishkindha. On the day of his arrest,he had uploaded two videos. One of them was titled, 'China may still do mischief #IndiaChinaFaceOff.'
    10:25 PM, 19 Sep
    The current crisis is the biggest threat to normal ties between the two sides since 1962. It's a lose-lose situation for both. Their common objective must be to build a better and peaceful future for their peoples and not a military buildup against one another.
