'India, China cannot afford another Doklam, says Envoy Luo Zhaohui

In a significant development, Chinese Ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui,on Monday proposed trilateral summit between three neighbouring countries of India, Pakistan and China.

Speaking in a seminar titled, " Beyond Wuhan: How Far and Fast Can China-India Relations Go", Chinese ambassador said,''Some Indian friends suggested that India, China & Pakistan may have some kind of trilateral summit on the sidelines of SCO. So, if China, Russia & Mongolia can have a trilateral summit, then why not India, China & Pakistan?.''

''We cannot stand another Doklam incident. Let's make a joint effort to maintain peace along the border,'' he also said.

''China & India are neighbors that cannot be moved away. We are most populous & largest developing countries. We shared historic glory of friendly interactions. We also have pending boundary issues. Our relations so multifaceted & complicated, calling for special care & attention. Against the backdrop of anti-globalization and rising protectionism, #China and #India as major emerging market economies, are faced with the pressure of established powers. We should coordinate our positions and also explore ways to be with each other,'' he also said.

Chinese envoy said,''China-#India relations have gone beyond bilateral scope. We have broad converging interests and face common challenges in Asia and beyond. We need to enhance coordination & cooperation in SCO, BRICS, G20 and join hands to tackle global challenges. We need to control, manage & narrow differences through expanding cooperation. The boundary question was left over by history. We need to find a mutual acceptable solution through Special Representatives' Meeting while adopting confidence-building measures.''

