India celebrates Eid-Al-Adha, devotees offer namaz; greet each other on Bakra Eid

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 10: As India celebrates Eid al-Adha, people in different parts of the country thronged mosques to perform the traditional Eid prayers and take part in festivities on this very special and holy Islamic day.

Hundreds of families were seen gathering at Delhi's Jama Masjid and other prominent places, where they greeted each other on the occasion.

It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Eid al-Adha, known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It's a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

No ban on animal slaughter in Haridwar on Bakr Eid: HC

People are seen offering their prayers on this day and spend time with their friends, family and relatives. They also enjoy delicious cuisines with their loved ones.

In this article, we have curated some messages, wishes and quotes for you to send to your loved ones on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Take a look:

On this auspicious day, I pray to Allah for answering all your prayers and to give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this EID fill your heart with immense joy. Eid Mubarak!

Amidst the global health pandemic, may Allah keep you and your family healthy and safe. Wish you and your family a very happy Eid-al-Adha

Wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and all your prayers are answered today. Bakrid Mubarak!

Let our religions unite us for human kindness rather than dividing us on what we believe. Eid Mubarak

May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, July 10, 2022, 8:28 [IST]