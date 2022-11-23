How 'Made-in-India' howitzer gun is here to 'change the game' for Indian Army

India carries out successful training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-3

New Delhi, Nov 23: India carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on Wednesday.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 20:59 [IST]