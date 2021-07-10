India blacklists New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock over visa violation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 10: In a recent development, India blacklisted Karl Rock, a YouTuber of New Zealand origin for one year over visa violations. The vlogger had earlier claimed that the government added him to the blacklist without giving him a reason after he left India to travel to Dubai and Pakistan, thereby separating him from his wife and family in New Delhi.

Citing unidentified officials familiar with the development, reported that the Union home ministry blacklisted Karl Rock for violating visa conditions since the vlogger was found doing business on a tourist visa.

"New Zealand origin vlogger Karl Rock has been blacklisted by the Government of India for violating multiple visa norms," a ministry official told a news agency on this day, "He was found doing business on a tourist visa and has been barred for one year; his visa has been cancelled."

Karl Rock said that his wife Manisha Malik hails from Haryana and that by blacklisting him, the government is separating him from his wife and family.

In a tweet addressed to New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Rock highlighted his "struggle" and a petition that he launched in this regard. He also tagged a bunch of senior diplomats, journalists, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official handles on the tweet.