YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India-Bangladesh train services to resume from May 29

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 19: Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume from May 29, an official order said.

    The train services between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh were suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

    India-Bangladesh train services to resume from May 29

    The Railway Board has issued orders to resume Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express from Dhaka by Bangladesh Railway rake and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express from Kolkata by Indian Railways rake on May 29, 2022.

    The services of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express will be started on June 1 following the scheduled virtual flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan.

    The railway minister of Bangladesh is expected to be in India during that time.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More TRAINS News  

    Read more about:

    trains

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X