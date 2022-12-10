India, Australia discuss improving bilateral defence cooperation

India will no longer be an ally, but a great power says US

Amid the ongoing joint exercise 'Austra Hind 22', the top guns of the armies of the two countries discussed ways to boost their defence ties.

New Delhi, Dec 10: Major General Chris Field of the Australian Army called on India's Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), and discussed ways to boost defence ties, amid the ongoing joint exercise 'Austra Hind 22' between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of Indian Army wrote on Saturday: "Maj Gen Chris Field from the @AustralianArmy called on Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar DCOAS (Strat) and discussed about the ongoing joint Exercise #AustraHind between both Armies and ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation."

Maj Gen Chris Field from the @AustralianArmy called on Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar DCOAS (Strat) and discussed about the ongoing joint Exercise #AustraHind between both Armies and ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation.#IndianArmy @CDF_Aust@ChrisFieldAUS pic.twitter.com/zaEhWgOVta — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 10, 2022

The 'Austra Hind-22', a joint military exercise between the armies of Australia and India, began on November 28 in Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Range, focusing on peacekeeping operations under UN mandate. The exercise, which will go through December 11, is intended to develop military connections, discuss best practises, and foster collaboration. During the current joint drills, the forces have swapped drone technical skills.

The Australian Army is represented by troops from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division while the Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment. "Troops of #IndianArmy and @AustralianArmy exchanged their expertise in the employment of cutting edge #drone technology including #nanodrones in combat," the Indian Army (@adgpi) tweeted.

The Defence Ministry said, "Aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate," according to reports.

The 'Austra Hind' is an annual event that will alternate between India and Australia.

