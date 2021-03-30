YouTube
    India attends military parade in Myanmar, two months after coup

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Nearly two months after the coup in Myanmar, India attended the military parade at Naypitaw on March 27.

    China, Pakistan, Russia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand also sent representatives to Myanmar to be part of the parade to mark Tatmadaw Day on Saturday, according to reports in the media. Since diplomatic relations between India and Myanmar continue, diplomatic commitments are also continuing.

    The annual military parade took place even as several nations condemned the excessive use of force by the Myanmarese military against the protesters.

    The US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan issued a statement condemning the military violence against the peaceful protesters. We condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar Armed Forces and associated security services, the statement read.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
