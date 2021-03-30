Training of first batch of 100 women for induction into military police started

Days of military commanders living in sprawling bungalows set to come to an end

Temple in Srinagar that was closed due to militancy, reopens after 31 years on Panchami

India attends military parade in Myanmar, two months after coup

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: Nearly two months after the coup in Myanmar, India attended the military parade at Naypitaw on March 27.

China, Pakistan, Russia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand also sent representatives to Myanmar to be part of the parade to mark Tatmadaw Day on Saturday, according to reports in the media. Since diplomatic relations between India and Myanmar continue, diplomatic commitments are also continuing.

The annual military parade took place even as several nations condemned the excessive use of force by the Myanmarese military against the protesters.

As Myanmar crisis deepens, Centre orders strict monitoring of borders

The US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan issued a statement condemning the military violence against the peaceful protesters. We condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar Armed Forces and associated security services, the statement read.