YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'India at essence of forming multi-polar world': Russia's Sergey Lavrov

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 12: Russia's foreign Sergey Lavrov said that India is a country that not only aspires to be but is at the essence of the forming of a multi-polar world as one of its most important poles.

    ''India is one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than any other country. India has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems,'' he said

    India at essence of forming multi-polar world: Russias Sergey Lavrov

    ''India is part of a range of integration structures in South Asia within SCO & it takes an active role in United Nations. India is a country that not only aspires to be but is at the essence of the forming of a multipolar world as one of its most important poles,'' he also said.

    ''India & Brazil have been promoting their applications to join UN Security Council together with Japan & Germany, which is a sign of multipolarity. We see what added value India & Brazil can bring to UNSC knowing their stances on global & regional issues,'' Russian FM said.

    Russia offers India help in overcoming oil price cap imposed by WestRussia offers India help in overcoming oil price cap imposed by West

    India on December 1 assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the Council during its two year tenure as elected UNSC member.

    India, whose 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.

    India has asserted that the Council, in its current form, does not reflect today's geo-political realities and its credibility is at risk if nations such developing powers like India do not have a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.

    Comments

    More RUSSIA News  

    Read more about:

    russia india

    Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X