India asks UK to expedite Vijay Mallya's extradition

New Delhi, Oct 22: India has asked the UK to "expedite" the extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, during the talks between law enforcement officials from both the sides on the sidelines of 90th Interpol General Assembly in Delhi, Hindustan Times reported citing sources.

The Indian law enforcement officials have asked the UK authorities to locate wanted persons including Mallya, underworld don Iqbal Mirchi's wife Hajra Memon and their sons, Asif and Junaid, the report said.

The 90th General Assembly of Interpol was held in New Delhi between 18-21. It had the participation of the delegations from 195 member countries comprising Ministers, police and intelligence chiefs of countries and heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers attended the event.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, an avid cricket fan, is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores.

Although the UK high court has cleared his extradition, he has been held up for over two years reportedly due to "secret proceedings" of unknown nature.

However, the ministry of external affairs had said in 2020 that the extradition order of liquor baron Vijay Mallya by the highest court in the United Kingdom has not come into effect yet, but stated that it is not aware of the 'secret' ongoing proceedings of in the UK which are delaying Mallya's extradition, according to news agency ANI.

Mallya is in the United Kingdom since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

Also, the authorities have asked for the extradition of a few others including Nirav Modi.

Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 11:49 [IST]