India among fastest-growing economies due to Centre's pro-active interventions: President Murmu on R-DAY eve

India

oi-Deepika S

India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and pro-active interventions from the Government, Draupadi Murmu said.

New Delhi, Jan 25: India is among the fastest-growing major economies due to "timely and pro-active interventions from the government, said President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, the President said "India became the fifth largest economy in the world. It needs to be underlined that this achievement comes against the backdrop of high economic uncertainties around the world. The pandemic has entered the fourth year, affecting economic growth in most parts of the world. In its initial phase, Covid-19 also hurt India's economy badly. Yet, guided by our able leadership and driven by our resilience, we soon came out of the downturn, and resumed the growth saga. Most sectors of the economy have shaken off the pandemic effect."

"India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and pro-active interventions from the Government. The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, in particular, has evoked great response among people at large. There have also been sector-specific incentive schemes," she added.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that those on the margins have also been included in the schemes and programmes and they have been helped in tiding over difficulties. By implementing the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' announced in March 2020, the Government ensured food security for poor families at a time when the country was facing economic disruption in the wake of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19. Because of this help, no one had to go hungry. Keeping the welfare of poor families paramount, the duration of this scheme was extended successively, benefiting about 81 crore fellow citizens," the President said.

"Further extending this assistance, the Government has announced that even during the year 2023, the beneficiaries will get their monthly ration free of cost. With this historic move, the government has undertaken the responsibility of caring for the weaker sections while also enabling them to benefit from economic development," Murmu added.

"With the economy on a sound footing, we have been able to begin and carry forward a series of praiseworthy initiatives. The ultimate goal is to create an environment in which all citizens can, individually and collectively, realise their true potential and prosper," Murmu furter said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 20:08 [IST]