India administers over 1 crore vaccine jabs in one-day

    New Delhi, Aug 31: In yet another milestone, India administered over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday, the second time within a week.

    Representational Image

    According to the CoWin portal, 1,08,84,899 doses of Covid-19 vaccination were administered by 6 pm on Tuesday, taking the tally of total vaccinations to 65,03,29,061.

    Union Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the entire country for the achievement of more than 1 crore doses for the second day within a span of five days.

    He also applauded the hard work of COVID warriors and diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat of more than 50 Cr Cumulative administrations of the 1st dose of the vaccine.

    X