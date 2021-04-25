YouTube
    india coronavirus

    India adds record over 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases in single day

    New Delhi, Apr 25: With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, ''India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark,'' according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

    The death toll increased toÂ 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 26,82,751 comprising 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed theÂ one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

    According to the ICMR, 27,79,18,810 samples have been tested up to April 25 with 17,19,588 samples being tested on Saturday.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 25, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
    X