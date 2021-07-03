India adds 44,111 fresh Covid cases; Active cases below 5 lakh after 97 days

People in states such as Maharashtra, UP, MP and TN with high PM2.5 levels more likely to get COVID-19: Study

New Delhi, July 03: India on Saturday recorded 44,111 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 738 related fatalities, taking the country's total tally past 3,05,02,362 and the death toll to 401,050, the Union health ministry's data showed.

The country saw a total of 57,477 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,96,05,779. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,05,02,362 with 4,95,533 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,01,050.

A total of 34,46,11,291 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.