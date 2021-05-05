Death of Covid patients for non-supply of oxygen, not less than genocide: Allahabad HC

From China face off to the fight against COVID-19, how the IAF is doing India proud

India adds 3,82,315 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day death toll of 3,780

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: India on Wednesday reported its highest single-day toll of 3,780 Covid deaths. The country also saw a slight dip in the daily numbers with 3,82,315 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The new cases take India's Covid tally to 2,06,65,148.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 69,51,731 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Coronavirus cases: Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to May 5 with 15,41,299 samples being tested on Tuesday.