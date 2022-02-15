YouTube
    India adds 27,409 COVID-19 cases, 347 fatalities

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 15: India on Tuesday reported 27,409 fresh coronavirus infections that took its tally to 4,26,92,943, while active cases stand at 4,23,127, according to Union health ministry data.

    The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for nine consecutive days now.

    India adds 27,409 COVID-19 cases, 347 fatalities

    The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.23 per cent.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,17,60,458.

    The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 173.42 crore.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5 and 50 lakhs on September 16. It went past 60 lakhs on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 lakhs on October 29, 90 lakhs on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crores on June 23.

    X