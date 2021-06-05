India adds 1,20,529 new Covid cases, lowest in 58 days

Fake: Body of COVID-19 patient being ferried in garbage van is from Chhattisgarh, not UP

New Delhi, June 05: Recording lowest tally in 58 days, India saw 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 3,380 deaths in 24 hours. The country has been recording less than two lakh cases for nine days now.

The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 new fatalities, while the number of active cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the fifth consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily new cases are the lowest in 58 days, the ministry said.

A total of 20,84,421 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,11,74,142. The daily positivity rate further dipped to 5.78 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 12th consecutive day, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.89 per cent.

The active case count has reduced to 15,55,248 comprising 5.73 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.08 per cent, the data showed.

The number of recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 23 consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,67,95,549, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4.

India's COVID-19 caseload in past 7 days:

Date Daily cases Deaths June 5 1,20,529 3,380 June 4 1,32,364 2,713 June 3 1,34,154 2,887 June 2 1,32,788 3,207 June 1 1,27,510 2,795 May 31 153,485 3,129 May 30 1,65,553 3,460 May 29 1,73,790 3,617