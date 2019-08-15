Independence Day LIVE: India needs high jump, $5 trillion economy target achievable, says Modi
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Aug 15: The removal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution has come as step towards realising the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
PM Modi gave a 10-week report card of govt while addressing the nation from the rampart of Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
9:25 AM, 15 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa at Red Fort.
9:15 AM, 15 Aug
PM Modi concludes the Independence Day speech.
9:14 AM, 15 Aug
"We have made new strides in Space technology. Our Chandrayaan-II is speeding towards the moon today," PM Modi says.
9:02 AM, 15 Aug
India has so much to offer. I know people travel to different countries for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom
9:01 AM, 15 Aug
“Digital payment ko haan, nakad ko na' Can we make this our motto? Let us increase the use of digital payments all over the country.
8:56 AM, 15 Aug
Will urge shopkeepers to stop using plastic bags: PM Modi promotes lets make India plastic free.
8:55 AM, 15 Aug
PM Modi bats for single-use plastic idea "From the ramparts of Red Fort in 2014 I remember pitching for open-defecation free India. Today, I want to introduce the idea of single use plastic in India," he says.
8:54 AM, 15 Aug
From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I extend my greetings to the people of Afghanistan, who are celebrating 100 years of freedom, says Modi.
8:53 AM, 15 Aug
PM Modi: Those who give protection to terrorism and support it must be exposed. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka also are affected by terrorism. All countries in the world need to come together to fight this menace
8:50 AM, 15 Aug
To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective, PM says.
8:49 AM, 15 Aug
Narendra Modi announces creation of Chief of Defence Staff post to commonly helm India's armed forces.
8:47 AM, 15 Aug
PM Modi emphasises on tourism. "Price rise in India is now under control. We need to promote tourism in India. We must empower the economy through our efforts. We need to respect wealth creators in India because if wealth is not created, how will it be distributed? And if it is not distributed how will it benefit the poor in the country?", says Modi.
8:43 AM, 15 Aug
The fundamentals of our economy are strong,” the Prime Minister said in his I-Day speech.
8:38 AM, 15 Aug
“Time has come to think about how we can boost exports. Each district of India has so much to offer. Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect,” PM Modi says.
8:33 AM, 15 Aug
“India does not want incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded. We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems: PM
8:33 AM, 15 Aug
Citizens have to take up the responsibility. Reaching -trillion-economy by 2024 is achievable, says PM Modi.
8:32 AM, 15 Aug
Today according to the needs of the 21st century, modern infrastructure is being set up. We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on the country's infrastructure.
8:30 AM, 15 Aug
Narendra Modi announces 100 lakh crores for modern infrastructure.
8:28 AM, 15 Aug
Every effort towards removing corruption and black money is welcome. These are issues that have plagued India for 70 years. Let us always reward honesty, says PM Modi.
8:25 AM, 15 Aug
Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right ecosystem be made in this regard: PM Modi
8:25 AM, 15 Aug
"I want to talk about population explosion in this country. There is a class of citizens, which contributes to nation building by choosing to have a small family. By ensuring that they bring a child into the world, only when he has the means to bring that child up, a common citizens is also undertaking an act of patriotism," Modi said,
8:21 AM, 15 Aug
The Center and the states will work together to provide drinking water to every household. We need to do four times of what has been done in the last 70 years. This mission should not just be at the govt's level, says Modi.
8:18 AM, 15 Aug
Speaking on water crisis in some parts of the country, PM Modi says the movement towards water conservation has to take place at the grassroots level.
8:09 AM, 15 Aug
India has also achieved 'one nation, one grid' in the energy sector. Arrangements have been made for 'one nation, one mobility card'. Today, India is talking about 'one nation, one election', says Modi.
8:08 AM, 15 Aug
"GST brought to life the dream of 'one nation, one tax', says Modi.
8:06 AM, 15 Aug
Politics comes and goes but steps in the interest of the nation are paramount, says PM Modi.
8:03 AM, 15 Aug
“If the Article 370, as the opposition says, was so necessary why did they not make it permanent, why did it always remain provisional. It’s because they didn’t have the courage to come forward and take a bold move,” said PM Modi in his Independence speech.
8:02 AM, 15 Aug
'One nation, one constitution': PM Modi says on scrapping of Article 370
8:00 AM, 15 Aug
The old arrangement in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh encouraged corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities. How can we accept such a situation: PM Modi
7:59 AM, 15 Aug
NDA govt abrogated Article 370 which was pending for last 70 years, says PM Modi
12:47 AM, 15 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Thursday his sixth straight Independence Day speech and is expected to touch on a host of issues, ranging from his government's landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the state of economy, in what will be also be his first address after coming back to power with a huge mandate.
12:47 AM, 15 Aug
Vajpayee had given six straight speeches between 1998-2003. With a dispirited opposition unable to pose any serious challenge to the BJP's hegemony and Modi's return to power with a majority even bigger than his landslide win in 2014, many believe he may use the occasion to announce reforms or make concessions to different sections of the society.
1:22 AM, 15 Aug
Three women IAF officers will assist Prime Minister Modi on Thursday during India IndependenceDay ceremony. Flying Officer Preetam Sangwan will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling of national flag, while Flight Lieutenant Jyoti Yadav and Flight Lieutenant Mansi Geda will be positioned on either side of the saluting dais for the Prime Minister.
1:25 AM, 15 Aug
On the eve of Independence, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation. In his address on the eve of 73rd Independence Day , the President hailed the productive sittings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the recently concluded Budget Session.
1:25 AM, 15 Aug
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that with the abrogation of Article 370 the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh can now enjoy same privileges and rights as people in rest of the country. He said this will immensely benefit them.
1:26 AM, 15 Aug
“I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. This will enable people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and facilities as their fellow citizens in rest of the country. These include progressive, egalitarian laws and provisions related to Right to Education, accessing public information through Right to information, reservations in education and employment and other facilities for traditionally deprived communities and justice to our daughters by abolishing unequal practices such as Triple Talaq,” President said in his address.
3:12 AM, 15 Aug
President's comments assume significance in the wake of Centre scrapping Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. The state was under a heavy security blanket for over a week after August 5, when the decision was taken, and the restrictions are being eased now.
3:13 AM, 15 Aug
Complimenting people for taking part in the 17th general elections in April-May, Kovind said every election marks a new beginning and every election is the renewal of India's collective hope and optimism.
Our National Flag is based on the Swaraj flag - flag of the Indian National Congress which was designed by Pingali Venkayya.
3:21 AM, 15 Aug
The President, in his Independence Day eve address, also spoke about how state and society, government and citizen, must see and cooperate with each other. Kovind said the baton building is about creating that optimal partnership between voters and their representatives, between citizens and their government, and between civil society and state.
5:42 AM, 15 Aug
During World War I, Rifleman Gabar Singh Negi of 2 Garhwal Rifles was awarded Victoria Cross (Posthumously), the highest gallantry award possible in the Royal Indian Army. The battalion was conferred with ten Battle Honours in World War I. The saga of bravery continued for the brave Garhwalis during World War II wherein they were conferred with the Battle Honour Kuantan Malaya. The Battalion suffered heavy causalities during World War II and was re-raised on May 11, 1946, at Yol Cantt in Himachal Pradesh.
5:42 AM, 15 Aug
The Army contingent for Prime Minister's Guard is drawn from the 2 Garhwal Rifles. The 2nd Battalion of Garhwal Rifles was raised on March 1, 1901, at Lansdown.
5:42 AM, 15 Aug
The Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort, will be received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.
5:42 AM, 15 Aug
The focus of the Prime Minister during his 6th Independence Day speech would be regarding a new India.
6:27 AM, 15 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, “happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!
6:35 AM, 15 Aug
PM Modi will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat at 7 am. He will then head to Red Fort, where he will address the nation.
7:02 AM, 15 Aug
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the tricolour at his residence.
7:07 AM, 15 Aug
Last week the PM during his address to the nation had spoken about the decision on Article 370 and how it is beneficial for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
7:07 AM, 15 Aug
रक्षाबंधन की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
