Independence Day 2021: J&K announces national anthem singing contest; Eligible people to submit entries HERE

Srinagar, Aug 02: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a national anthem singing competition as part of celebrations for 75 years of Independence.

As the nation is celebrating 75 years of Independence and commemorating it as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the government has called upon individuals and groups to take part in the competition, an official spokesperson said.

Under the individual category, people can participate in two subcategories, aged 13-18 and above 18, he added.

How to contribute your ideas, suggestions to PM Modi's Independence Day speech?

The competition is open from August 1 to 7, the official said.

Winners will be given cash awards. The first prize is Rs 25,000, the second Rs 11,000 and third is for Rs 5,000, the spokesman said.

District-level winners will compete for division level, and all participants will get certificates, he added. All individual and group winners will get a chance to sing the national anthem at their respective district and division-level Independence Day 2021 celebrations, the spokesman said. To be eligible, all participants must be domicile of J&K, he added.

Eligible people can submit their entries a the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1WuQ7X1d3bTdZEYUTt3TcTs7hD ZqOP-enHZUCCHIET8s/edit?edit_requested=true, the spokesman said.

A video file (preferably in HD) of the participant(s) singing the national anthem has to be uploaded by August 7, he added.