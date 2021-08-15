Independence Day 2021: Decoding PM Modi's Blue Jacket over white Kurta, Saffron Turban with red patterns

‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google captures spectrum of diversity, its dance forms with unique doodle

New Delhi, Aug 15: On his 8th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail on Sunday.

Wearing a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a stole, Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans at I-Day and Republic Day events.

At the 74th Independence Day celebrations last year, the prime minister sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail

From 2014 to 2021: A look at Narendra Modi's Independence Day Turban tradition

He had paired the ''safa'' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister''s turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ''safa'', Modi''s eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

Story first published: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 12:20 [IST]