Independence Day 2020: A tribute to the NDRF

    New Delhi, Aug 12: The National Disaster Response Force or NDRF, whose mantra is 'saving lives and beyond', is often referred as the ultimate saviour of the country.

    NDRF specialized force constituted for the purpose of special response to a threatening disaster situation or disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

    Accustomed to going where everyone else wants to escape from, NDRF teams are tasked with carrying out rescue and relief operations there.

    Be it rescuing people from severe floods, post-earthquake, building collapsing, or post cyclone rescuing NDRF is the last hope.

    Even the infectious coronavirus also can not stop the teams reaching the villages in Assam and Bihar.

    This year the country witnessed the one of the most disasterous cyclone Amphan which left after taking a number of lives and uncountable damages to states.

    But the teams have to face the dual challenge due to the fatal virus.

    So the ministry has come up with a new Standard Operating Procedure for the NDRF teams during floods, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines.

    Meanwhile, from Maharashtra and Rajasthan to Bihar and Assam, heavy rainfall has caused widespread damage to several areas in many parts of the country with thousands of people looking for help.

    With landslides, flash floods and gushing water posing a massive threat, valiant teams of the NDRF have been working overtime to ensure that common people are rescued and taken to safer grounds all without caring for their own safety and well being.

    Regardless of how arduous the task at hand may be, NDRF teams have shown exemplary courage in ensuring minimal loss of life in India.

    Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 16:54 [IST]
