Independence Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp Stickers to your friends, family

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 14: India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019 and it's the time of the year when we look to express our patriotism in the most unique of the ways and wish our relatives, friends and colleagues.

The day marks the celebration of India's struggle to become an independent country. India had got freedom after over 200 years of the British rule on August 15, 1947.

To celebrate the special day, there are dedicated WhatsApp stickers for every occasion, one being India's 73rd Independence Day. There are many Independence Day sticker packs readily available on WhatsApp which can be sent to wish people. Those sending Independence Day stickers via WhatsApp can go through these steps:

How to send Independence Day WhatsApp stickers:

Open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the text button

Click on emoji button and select the third icon for WhatsApp Stickers.

Click on plus button, scroll down and select the 'Get more stickers' option

You will be redirected to Play Store with a list of stickers pack

Now search for Independence Day 'WAStickerApp' on Play Store to get the sticker packs.

You can browse through and select the sticker packs you wish to download. Once you're done, the new Independence Day sticker apps will show up on the sticker tab on WhatsApp.