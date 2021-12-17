Indefensible: Priyanka Gandhi condemns Karnataka Congress MLA's 'enjoy rape' remark

UP polls: Now Cong to demonstrate strength at the Mahoba hotbed

New Delhi, Dec 17: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday strongly condemned Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar's outrageous "enjoy rape" remark, saying that such comments are "indefensible".

Hours after Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jab Congress silence, Priyanka posted: "I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R. Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop."

I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 17, 2021

On Friday, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had courted controversy by saying "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it" in the assembly, while the current Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri laughed it off.

The remark attracted severe cricism from BJP, Samajwadi party and within the Congress.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma flayed Kumar and said in a tweet that "it is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representatives who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women."

Earlier, Kumar had tweeted in this regard after he drew widespread criticism.

"I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about 'Rape!' My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!" Ramesh Kumar tweeted.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 19:32 [IST]