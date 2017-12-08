Increased Tablighi activities by Rohingyas in India a major concern

Several trusts that have been rooting in funds illegally for the Rohingya Muslims have been identified by the Intelligence Bureau. The report submitted to the Union Home Ministry says that Rohingya Muslims who are settled in India are participating in Tablighi activities through the local Mosques. This is common in J&K, Hyderabad and Chennai, the IB report also states.

The IB has also found that funds for such activities are routed in through hawala channels. Some of the organisations that are routing in these funds are identified as Yateem Trust and Kashmiri Welfare Trust.

Further the report speaks about the growing number of touts that are found along these border areas which are helping the Rohingyas infiltrate into India. The touts are found at Kolkata and Guwahati, the report further states. The touts help with the documentation and also the transit of the Rohignyas, the IB report also notes.

Further the IB also says that several Rohingya Muslims who have infiltrated have tried to move towards Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The highest number of Rohingya Muslims are currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

The total number of Rohingyas who have settled in the country are 40,000 of which 7,096 are in Jammu and Kashmir. This is followed by Hyderabad which houses 3.059 of them.

The report notes that the main areas through which the Rohingyas are entering are the India-Bangladesh border and also the two on the Indo-Myanmar border. Strict vigil has been ordered along these border areas.

OneIndia News