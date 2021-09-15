Income Tax officials search premises linked to Sonu Sood after Becoming Brand Ambassador of AAP

WATCH: Sonu Sood surprises Srinagar street hawker by turning up at his stall, then bargains

Income Tax officials search premises linked to Sonu Sood

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 15: The Income Tax department landed at the premises having links with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe.

As per the sources, at least half a dozen locations in Mumbai and Lucknow have come under the scanner. However, it is not confirmed whether or not the action is carried at Sonu Sood's residence as well.

As per the reports, a real estate deal has come under the scanner of the Income Tax Department.

Sonu Sood has been hitting the headlines for over a year for his humanitarian works. The actor has reportedly helped plenty of migrants during the lockdown.

He provided food and extended monetary help during the tough times for the people in need.

His work was hailed by people across the nation.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that the 48-year-old actor will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 17:55 [IST]