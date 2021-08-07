Income Tax: Govt issues 3 email IDs for registering grievances; details here

New Income Tax e-filing portal link activated: Check link of new ITR filing portal, features and other details

New Delhi, Aug 07: The central government has come up with three official email IDs for taxpayers to register grievances under the faceless or e-assessment scheme.

"In a move aimed to further improve taxpayer services in alignment with the Taxpayers' Charter, the Income Tax Department creates dedicated e-mail ids for registering grievances in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme," the IT department tweeted on its official twitter handle.

The grievances can be aired under three separate email IDs created for the purpose

"For faceless assessments: samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in

For faceless penalty: samadhan.faceless.penalty@incometax.gov.in

For faceless appeals: samadhan.faceless.appeal@incometax.gov.in

Under the faceless assessment system, a taxpayer or an assessee is not required to visit an I-T department office or meet a department official for income tax-related businesses.

A central electronic-based system picks up tax returns for scrutiny based on risk parameters and mismatches, and then allots them randomly to a team of IT officers in any city. The scrutiny by these officers is stated to be reviewed by officers at another randomly selected location.

The faceless tax processing system was first proposed by the Prime Minister in 2017 and the scheme was launched by the Union government in 2019.