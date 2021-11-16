YouTube
    Income Tax dept uncovers Rs 200 crore black money after raids on Pune Business Group

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of over Rs 200 crore after it raided a Pune-based business group , which is engaged in manufacturing of heavy machinery like excavators, cranes, concrete machinery which are used in mining, piling and port, etc. Search operation has covered around 25 locations across 7 cities in India.

    Representational Image

    During the course of the search, several incriminating documents and materials in the form of electronic data have been found and seized.

    Analysis of this evidence shows that the assessee has been suppressing its profit by adopting various malpractices such as, artificial lowering of sales through credit notes, bogus claim of expenses through unsubstantiated trade payables, non-genuine claim of expenses on unused free-of-charge services, non-verifiable commission expenses to related parties, wrongful deferment of revenue and incorrect claims of depreciation, etc.

    In the case of related entities, evidence of cash receipts by dealers/brokers, unaccounted investment in properties and unaccounted cash loans have also been found and seized.

    The search action has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash and jewellery of Rs. 1 crore. 3 bank lockers found during the search have been placed under restraint.

    The search action has led to the detection of total unaccounted income exceeding Rs. 200 crore. Out of the above, the assessee group has, so far, admitted to unaccounted income of Rs. 120 crore.

    Further investigations are in progress.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 22:05 [IST]
    X