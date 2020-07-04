  • search
    Income Tax Dept extends ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 to November 30

    New Delhi, July 04: The Income Tax Department on Saturday took to Twitter and announced a further extension to the deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 to November 30.

    In a tweet, the Income Tax Department said that the move has been taken "understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in" and hoped it will help taxpayers "plan things better".

    This move, by the IT department comes days after it extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
