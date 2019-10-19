Inclement weather forces Amit Shah's chopper to emergency land

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Oct 19: Helicopter in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah was going from Nashik to Akola in Maharashtra made an emergency landing on Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather.

Today was the last day to campaign in Maharashtra as the polling is on October 21 and Shah was to address a poll rally in Akola in Ahmednagar district. Shah had earlier addressed a rally in Navapur in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.

Soon after taking off, the chopper faced inclement weather and turbulence. The pilot then decided to land the helicopter at Ozar airport at 2:25 pm, a PTI report said.

The helicopter was at Ozar airport for around 40 minutes. When the weather got a little better, Shah's chopper left for Ahmednagar at 3:08 pm.

