In Yogi’s UP, 1 encounter every 12 hours

There is one encounter every 12 hours that takes place in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh. In the past six months there have been nearly 430 encounters that have taken place according to government data.

In a bid to wipe out crime which UP is notorious for, the police have also announced a reward for the team carrying out the encounter. Yogi said that people are safe today. Earlier the police would be scared of government action if they acted against criminals. However that has changed now, the CM also said.

The National Security Act had been invoked against 54 accused while properties of 69 gangsters have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters And Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

In these operations 1,106 people have been arrested while 84 were injured. Each of these encounters were followed by a magisterial inquiry and the National Human Rights Commission was informed about the same.

OneIndia News