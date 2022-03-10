In Uttarakhand, BJP’s vote share stands at 43.66%

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: The BJP is in touching distance in Uttarakhand and it looks like the party is all set to form the government in Uttarakhand.

As the numbers stand at 10.10 am, the BJP is leading in 43 seats, while its nearest rival the Congress is ahead in 23. The others are leading in 4 seats.

In terms of vote share, the BJP has 43.66 per cent of the vote share. The Congress on the other hand is at 39.18 per cent, the data on the election commission's website at 10.15 am shows. 0.75 per cent of the population have opted for NOTA, the data also shows. The AAP has registered a vote share of 4.31 per cent, the EC's data shows.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:25 [IST]