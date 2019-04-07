In UP's Deoband, locals say Muslims should not be used as political tool during polls

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Deoband, Apr 07: Locals in Deoband said that Politicians should treat Muslim community equally and not use as a political tool during polls.

One of the resident of Deoband said, "It's a peace loving city. Politicians should provide better education and more employment opportunities for Muslims in the country. Everyone should be treated equally. Muslim community should not be used as a political tool during polls."

Muslim League approaches EC over Yogi Adityanath calling Muslim League a 'virus'

Meanwhile, Deoband, the land of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom, is all set to witness high-voltage poll campaign on Sunday as friends-turned-foe-turned-friends Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party hold their first joint rally.

The top leaders of the parties will address the Deoband meeting just days before Saharanpur and seven other western UP constituencies go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.