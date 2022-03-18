In UP, nearly 22 mosques change timing of Friday prayers for Holi celebrations

New Delhi, Mar 18: At least 22 mosques, including some prominent ones like Jama Masjid Idgah, Masjid Aishbagh, Ek Minara Masjid at Akbari Gate, Masjid Shahmina Shah and Masjid Chowk have changed the timing of the Friday prayers pushing it after 1.30 pm.

With Shab-e-Barat also falling on the same day, the Islamic Centre of India asked the Muslims to visit mosques and the graves of their loved ones after 5 pm when the playing Holi is over and that there should not be fireworks on the day.

Holi also known as the festival of colours, is being celebrated throughout the country today. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the onset of the Spring season.

On this day, people smear each other with natural colours, exchange greetings and savour sweets on the occasion. Revellers hit the streets, dancing to the popular songs as children splash colour balloons to celebrate the festival.

As people gear up for Holi, Health Experts and doctors have advised them to celebrate the festival of colours by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour as the coronavirus is still prevalent.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 8:32 [IST]