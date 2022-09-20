YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In the Tharoor vs Gehlot battle the chance of a status quo returning is high

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 20: It would be a battle between veteran Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor and the Congress is likely to get its first non-Gandhi president in 20 years.

    Tharoor who is a former union minister declared his intention to run for the post which has been under the control of the Gandhis for nearly 25 years. Tharoor is also a prominent member of the G-23 group of the Congress which had written to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 calling for an overhaul of the organisation.

    In the Tharoor vs Gehlot battle the chance of a status quo returning is high
    Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor

    The group had also blamed the party's downward spiral on a leadership drift.

    Rahul Gandhi emerges as top choice for next Congress presidentRahul Gandhi emerges as top choice for next Congress president

    Tharoor met with Sonia Gandhi on Monday afternoon and got her go-ahead to contest the internal elections. However the fight for Tharoor became harder with Gehlot entering the fray. Gehlot a staunch Gandhi loyalist has been pressing for the return of Rahul Gandhi at the helm and is likely to get the backing of a majority.

    "Anybody who wants to contest is free and welcome to do so. This has been the consistent position of the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi. This is an open, democratic and transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest," Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and the party's general secretary in charge of communications said.

    Sonia Gandhi gives nod to Shashi Tharoor to contest Congress' president pollSonia Gandhi gives nod to Shashi Tharoor to contest Congress' president poll

    The filing of nominations would take place in the next three days and the election will take place in the backdrop of several exits from the party. The last to leave was Ghulam Nahi Azad which led to an exodus out of the party by several in the Kashmir unit.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Know all about
    Ashok Gehlot

    Rahul Gandhi who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra has refused to return as president despite a demand from a section of Congress leaders including Gehlot.

    Comments

    More CONGRESS PRESIDENT News  

    Read more about:

    congress president shashi tharoor ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X