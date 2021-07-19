YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In the nick of time: Watch how an elderly man escaped death after emergency brakes on train was applied

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    This old man from Mumbai was saved in the nick of time as the drivers of the Mumbai-Varanasi train applied the emergency brakes. The old man was crossing a railway track in the Kalyan area of Mumbai on Sunday and narrowly escaped death.

    In the nick of time: Watch how an elderly man escaped death after emergency brakes on train was applied

    The video of the senior citizen has gone viral on the social media platforms. The incident took place at around 12.45 pm when the train started from platform4 of the Kalyan railway station. Hari Shankar (70) was crossing the track at that time and got stuck under the train the Central Railway said in a release.

    Immediately the Chief Permanent Way Inspector Santosh Kumar sounded a caution to the local pilot. The brakes were applied immediately and the elderly man was pulled out from under the train.

    Make-up artist’s optical illusion face art goes viralMake-up artist’s optical illusion face art goes viral

    The Railways then issued a statement advising people not to cross railway tracks as it could prove fatal. A cash reward of Rs 2,000 each was announced to both the loco pilots for their timely action.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X