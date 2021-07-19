In the nick of time: Watch how an elderly man escaped death after emergency brakes on train was applied

Ghost of the mountain: Can you locate this Phantom Cat in this picture?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

This old man from Mumbai was saved in the nick of time as the drivers of the Mumbai-Varanasi train applied the emergency brakes. The old man was crossing a railway track in the Kalyan area of Mumbai on Sunday and narrowly escaped death.

The video of the senior citizen has gone viral on the social media platforms. The incident took place at around 12.45 pm when the train started from platform4 of the Kalyan railway station. Hari Shankar (70) was crossing the track at that time and got stuck under the train the Central Railway said in a release.

#WATCH | A senior citizen narrowly escaped death after a locomotive train in Mumbai's Kalyan area applied emergency brakes to save the man as he was crossing the tracks. pic.twitter.com/RwXksT3TCM — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Immediately the Chief Permanent Way Inspector Santosh Kumar sounded a caution to the local pilot. The brakes were applied immediately and the elderly man was pulled out from under the train.

The Railways then issued a statement advising people not to cross railway tracks as it could prove fatal. A cash reward of Rs 2,000 each was announced to both the loco pilots for their timely action.

Monday, July 19, 2021, 9:40 [IST]