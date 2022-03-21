In the name of so-called separatism, Yasin Malik only got richer

Name of IAF officer who was killed by Yasin Malik to be added to War Memorial

New Delhi, Mar 21: An NIA court ordered framing of charges against Kashmir separatist leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a terror funding case.

It has very often been reported that these separatists in the name of the Kashmir cause have hoarded money and live very lavish lifestyles. Most of their children are abroad and lead plush life styles.

Take the case of Yasin Malik who according to the National Investigation Agency has plenty of assets. In a chargesheet that was filed by the NIA against Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Watali it was stated that he had transacted with Malik. He got funds from the Pakistan High Commission and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, the agency further said.

The NIA zeroed in on the various properties possessed by Malik and his relatives. The agency listed 12 properties that belonged to Malik. They are located in Srinagar. Some of the properties are also in the name of his relatives and the NIA said that they are valued at Rs 15 crore. Further Malik also has a mall at Srinagar, the probe learnt.

Malik and the other separatists in the Valley have been accused of diverting funds for their personal gains as well. An NIA official tells OneIndia that while a small part of the funds were set aside to foment terror and unrest in the Valley, a large part of it was diverted into buying properties.

Not just Malik, another Asiya Andrabi too was recently confronted with evidence regarding funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia. The NIAapproached the concerned authorities for providing evidence relating to certain bank accounts used by Mohammad bin Qasim (son of Asiya Andrabi) while he was studying in the University.

Zahoor Ahamad Shah Watali is one of the main hawala conduit who used to generate and receive funds from Pakistan, ISI, UAE and had floated various shell companies to disguise foreign remittances for further transfer to separatist leaders and stone pelters in the valley.

Monday, March 21, 2022