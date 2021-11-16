YouTube
    In the Goa assembly all 40 MLAs are crorepatis

    New Delhi, Nov 16: 11 of the 40 MLAs in the Goa assembly have pending criminal cases against them. MLAs with serious criminal cases: 9 (23%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases. 1 MLA has declared cases related to Crime against Women (IPC section 376) says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Party wise sitting MLAs with criminal cases: 7 (26%) out of 27 MLAs from BJP, 1 (20%) out of 5 MLAs from INC, 1 (33%) out of 3 MLAs from Goa Forward Party, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from NCP and 1 (33%) out of the 3 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Party wise sitting MLAs with serious criminal cases: 5 (19%) out of 27 MLAs from BJP, 1 (20%) out of 5 MLAs from INC, 1 (33%) out of 3 MLAs from Goa Forward Party, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from NCP and 1 (33%) out of the 3 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Financial:
    Crorepati MLAs: Out of 40 sitting MLAs analysed, 40 (100%) are crorepatis.

    Party wise crorepati MLAs: 27 (100%) out of 27 MLAs from BJP, 5 (100%) out of 5 MLAs from INC, 3 (100%) out of 3 MLAs from Goa Forward Party, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA each from NCP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak and 3 (100%) out of the 3 Independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

    Average assets: The average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.11.75 crore.

    Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 27 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.11.97 crores, 5 INC MLAs analysed is Rs.17.02 crores, 3 Goa Forward Party MLAs analysed is Rs.8.55 crores, 1 NCP MLA analysed is Rs.13.06 crores, 1 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak MLA analysed is Rs.10.58 crores and 3 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs.4.14 crores.

    Other details:

    Age details of MLAs: 18 (45%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 22 (55%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

    Gender details of MLAs: Out of 40 MLAs analysed, 2 (5%) MLAs are women.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 9:34 [IST]
    X