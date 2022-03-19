In the first cabinet meeting in Punjab, AAP govt decides to give 25000 govt jobs

Chandigarh, Mar 19: In the first cabinet meeting, AAP-led Punjab government has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 govt jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department and 15,000 vacancies in other govt departments.

"The Punjab cabinet has approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month. As we promised before the election, job opportunities for our Punjab's youth will be the topmost priority of AAP government," Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet.

Chaired the first cabinet meeting. The Punjab cabinet has approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month.



As we promised before the election, jobs opportunities for our Punjab's youth will be the topmost priority of AAP Govt.



pic.twitter.com/rRElBoJxc2 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 19, 2022

Earlier in the day, ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Mann-led cabinet in Punjab here on Saturday. Barring Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, eight others are first-time MLAs. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Mann took oath as Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.