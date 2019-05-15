In the clash of politicians, how Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar took the hit

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, May 15: In the clash of the titans (politicians) the vivid cultures and heritages of our country are sabotaged. The act of ravaging the social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue during the political conflict that broke out in the heart of Kolkata on Tuesday evening has been criticised nationwide. Netizens condemned this incident as an act of ferocity and savagery that has malign Bengal and its politics.

Great people are born to make an impact on society. One such personality, Ishwar Chandra Bandyopadhyay (Vidyasagar) was a Bengali polymath and a key figure of the Bengal Renaissance. He was the great social reformer, writer, educator, entrepreneur and worked endlessly to transform the society. His contribution towards education and changing the status of women in India was remarkable.

"One wonders how God, in the process of producing forty million Bengalis, produced a man!" said the nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore after Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's death.

Here are some facts about Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, whose contribution towards education and empowerment of women in India was remarkable.

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was an ardent advocate of women education. He strongly protested against polygamy, child-marriage and favored widow remarriage and women education in India. Because of his contribution towards such issues, the Widow Remarriage Act was passed in 1856 making the marriage of widows legal. Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar worked towards providing education to women. He opened and ran many schools for girls at his own expense as he believed that education is the primary way for women to achieve emancipation from all the societal oppression they had to face at that time.

And, Vidyasagar College where the political clash erupted last evening is one of the affiliated colleges of the Calcutta University, which was founded by Pundit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar in the year of 1872. This is the first private college run by the Indians, taught by the Indians and even financed by the Indians during British reign.

The myth of the European monopoly of Higher Education was shattered and replaced by the academic system devised, by an Oriental Pundit, completely Indic in nature, characteristics and purposes. After demise of the illustrious Founder on 29th July, 1891, the College was renamed Vidyasagar College in the year 1917.

He contributed significantly to Bengali and Sanskrit literature, with one of his works, Borno Porichoy ("Character Identification"), being considered a classic.

Endlessly, he worked to provide equal education to all men and women irrespective of their caste, religion and gender.

Today, desecrating the vivid culture of our society and blasphemies should be stopped. Our nation needs such dedicated, humble and determined personalities who can really bring some reforms and resources for the betterment of the society than their own interest.

