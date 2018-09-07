In the absence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a national executive with full of ABV

New Delhi, Sep 7: Two-day national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party will start from August 8, 2018 with the meeting of state party president with the party president Amit Shah and national organising secretary Ram Lal. State party president will provide feed back to the national leadership and get the road map from them.

The national executive meeting will discuss elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mijoram and possibly of Telengana. What preparation have been made and what else are required that will be discussed in the meeting.

Also Read PM likely to address issue of resentment against SC/ST Act in National Executive

Senior BJP leader of the BJP Syed Shahnawaj Hussain said that the entire national executive will be full of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to remember him and to pay homage to him. All the office bearer will meet the party president from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon about organizational activities.

The agenda of the party will be decided in the meeting of party office bearer and once the agenda of the national executive is decided then the actual meeting of national executive will start at 3 PM.

Also Read BJP National Executive on September 8-9; NRC and SC/ST to remain at centre stage

The national executive will discuss the current political situation and as per the practice a political resolution and an economic resolution will be presented in the meeting which will be discussed and passed. Party sources said that 8.2 per cent GDP in the first quarter could be one of the important inclusions besides industrial growth et al.

The meeting will also discuss schemes and policies of the Central government and this will be the first national executive after the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee so it will be full of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Actually the national executive was postponed due to his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the executive on August 9.