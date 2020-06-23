In talks with China, India demands restoration of status quo ante

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: The meeting between the military officials of India and China that lasted till 10.15 pm on Monday ended with the former seeking the restoration of status quo ante in key strategic areas.

During the talks, the Indian side demanded the withdrawal of PLA troops from the Galwan Valley, where the deadly clash had taken place on June 15. The Indian side also demanded the restoration of status quo ante in the key strategic areas.

The meeting took place between Lieutenant General, Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh based 14 corps and Major General Liu Lin of the South Xinjiang military region. The talks began at around 11.30 am and went on till 10.15 pm, officials familiar with the developments told OneIndia.

India also demanded the reduction of military deployments in the depth areas on their side of the disputed border. The main intention of the talks was to restore status quo in the Gogra Post, Galwan Valley and Gogra Post. The Indian Army wants the Chinese to move back from their current positions to where they were in early April.

India also flagged concerns about the build up of Chinese troops, artillery units in the Gogra Post Hot Springs sector, which is north of Pangong Tso.