In SJF probe, NIA seeks details of bank accounts to check remittance of foreign funding

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: Furthering its probe into the Sikhs for Justice case, the National Investigation Agency has sought details of the social media accounts, Aadhar and bank account numbers of the persons recently examined by the agency.

16 persons have been examined by the NIA so far in connection with the SJF case. The SJF, a pro-Khalistan outfit is banned by the Indian government.

Sources tell OneIndia that there have been a lot of funds that have been channelised in the past couple of months. Over USD 1 lakh has been collected in the name of the farmer protests, the official cited above said.

Bigger picture: Toolkit aimed at fanning violence to strengthen Kashmir-Khalistan desk

The source further added that the agencies are looking into the source of funding. While there is no harm in collecting funds in the name of the protests, the NIA is looking to find if money is being collected in the name of the protests, but is being diverted to fund separatist activities of the SJF.

The probe was ordered after the SJF, a proscribed organisation arranged protests in front of Indian missions abroad. After the financial trail was found the ambit of the probe was widened.

The probe was handed over the NIA after the foreign nations where the protests were organised did not take action. The NIA after a recent amendment has foreign jurisdiction and hence was handed over the probe. Investigations have found that funds have been coming in from Canada, US and UK. The official cited above said that this money is being collected by the SJF in the name of the protests. However not all is going towards the protests. A good part of it is being diverted towards subversive and propaganda activities of the SJF.

While the farmer unions have decried this action, an Ministry of Home Affairs official said that if funds are coming from abroad, then the agencies have every right to known the source of the same.

The NIA had on December 15 filed a fresh FIR. In it the agency said that the SJF was sending foreign funds through NGOs to pro-Khalistani elements for on ground campaign and propaganda against the Government of India.

An NIA officer said that so far they have summoned 40 persons as witnesses in connection with the SJF case. The NIA is also examining the role of the Khalsa Aid, which had recently provided foot massagers to the farmers who are sitting in protest against the three farm laws.