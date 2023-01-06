In Shraddha-like incident, Mohammad Ansarul chops off his wife Renuka's body, throws into canal

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mohammad Ansarul killed his wife and chopped her body into two pieces.

Kolkata, Jan 06: In a murder similar to Shraddha Walkar's brutal killing by his live-in partner in Delhi, a man named Mohammad Ansarul has reportedly chopped of his wife Renuka's body and thrown into a canal. The incident occurred in West Bengal.

10 days after his wife went missing, Ansarul confessed during the police investigation that he killed his wife Renuka Khatun. He himself had lodged a missing complaint on December 24, last year, according to a report. He admitted to the crime and informed the cops that he cut her body into two pieces and threw in the Mahananda canal near Goaltuli more in Phansidewa block under Siliguri.

The victim's family has claimed that the husband and wife had "family problems". "We came to know that Ansarul, husband of Renuka Khatun killed her and threw her body parts in the Mahananda river canal. Four years ago they got married and from that time they had some family problems. We want him to be hanged," Selim, a relative of the deceased, said.

The cops have started a search operation with the help of civil defence personnel to recover the body parts. "We have not found anything yet till yesterday night. The team will start a search operation today again," the police official said.

Muslim gym trainer kills live-in partner

The incident reminds us of Shraddha Walkar's murder. Her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

He had strangled her to death in May 2022 over a heated argument, but it came to light in November the same year. The victim had met him through a dating app and was in a relationship despite her father's opposition to inter-faith affair.