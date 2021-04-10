In reply to EC, Mamata Banerjee denies charges of inciting voters

Mamata gets second EC notice in 2 days: This time for central forces comment

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded to the Election Commission's notice against the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deputed on election duty in the state.

In her reply to the EC notice, Mamata Banerjee said "There has been no effort to incite, influence the electorate against CAPFs. It is clear I haven't violated Model Code of Conduct."

The Election Commission has issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her prima facie "completely false, provocative and intemperate statements" against central armed police forces deputed on election duty in the state, saying her remarks are demoralising the personnel.

The notice issued on Thursday night said the Trinamool Congress leader prima facie violated various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Model Code of Conduct with her remarks against the central forces.

The chief minister has been asked to respond to the notice by 11 am on Saturday.

"... prima facie, completely false, provocative and intemperate statements made by Mamata Banerjee... attempts to berate and vilify Central Paramilitary Forces during electoral process are causing extreme demoralisation amongst ranks and file of these forces, who have been rendering a yeoman''s service since late 80s elections after elections and have made a commendable contribution, especially in ensuring area domination and causing deterrence for anti-social hooligans by their sheer presence," the notice read.

It said the Central Paramilitary Forces are playing a major role in assisting the ECI to conduct free, fair, transparent and accessible elections.