In pre-dawn operation, C-60 commandos gun down 13 naxals in Gadchiroli

Rural activity with an urban reach: Why the naxals in the cities have to be dealt with more firmly

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 21:The police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli have gunned down 13 naxalites. The crackdown was undertaken by the C-60 Commandos at a naxal camp near a village. The commandos also recovered arms, weapons and literature relating to the naxal movement.

The encounter took place during the daybreak according to DIG, Naxal range, Sandip Patil. The operation was kicked off a day back after learning about the presence of naxals in the forest. We recovered 13 bodies, he also said.

The encounter began at 4 am in the Paithi jungles under the Kotmi outpost of the district. He said that the operation was launched based on specific inputs. He also said that the naxalites had spotted the police party and opened fire. This forced the commandos to retaliate, following which 13 were killed in the retaliatory firing.

Gadchiroli, Superintendent of Police, Ankit Goyal said that the encounter lasted for about an hour after which the remaining naxalites escaped into the dense forest area.

The naxals of the Kasanoor Salam were planning on organising a meeting with the villagers regarding the tendu leaves contract. They had planned on getting out early, but the forces stormed their den and gunned them down.