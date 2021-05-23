YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In policy reversal govt says family members can be covered under workplace COVID-19 vaccination

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The government has allowed private and state entities to vaccinate not just employees, but even dependant family members.

    In policy reversal govt says family members can be covered under workplace COVID-19 vaccination

    Several queries have been raised regarding coverage of family members along with the workers at industrial and workplace Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). It is clarified that family members and dependents or workers can be covered. For industrial CVCs and private workplace CVCs, vaccine doses will have to be procured by private hospitals with whom the respective employer ties up for vaccination," a letter by the union health ministry stated.

    India’s vaccination coverage to remain under 35% by end of 2021: IMFIndia’s vaccination coverage to remain under 35% by end of 2021: IMF

    It said that for government workplace CVCs, beneficiaries aged 45 years or more may be covered through the free vaccine doses supplied by the Centre to the states and Union Territories.

    However, the beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years may be covered through the vaccine doses directly procured by the respective State/UT governments from the vaccine manufacturers, the ministry said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X