In pictures, grandeur of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport which PM Modi will inaugurate

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on November 11 inaugurate the Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru. The terminal has been built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

With the inauguration of the Terminal 2, the passenger handling capacity as well as the counters for the check-in and immigration will double which in turn would help people immensely.

The terminal will be able to handle more than 5 to 6 crore passengers annually from the current 2.5 crore capacity.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru. The passenger experience is meant to be a walk in the garden. Passengers will travel through 10,000 plus square meters of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. These gardens have been made using indigenous technology.

The airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

Last month Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had instructed officials to ensure that airport passengers remain unaffected during the PM's visit to the airport. The Chief Minister held a preliminary meeting with officials regarding the arrangements for the inauguration of terminal-2 of the airport and the unveiling of a 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru, by Modi on November 11.

He said the function should not affect the traveling public to the airport and the police must ensure that there is no disruption of traffic on the day of the inauguration.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan informed the meeting that as a prelude to the November 11 function, a campaign ''Banni Naada Kattona' is being held for the collection of sacred mud (Mruthike) from all districts, and it would start from October 21.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 10:54 [IST]