In pics: Stargazers snap stunning pictures of biggest Super Pink Moon 2020

Bengaluru, Apr 07: And the wait is over. Sky watchers were being treated to one of the biggest and brightest full moons of the year on Tuesday night.

People confined to their homes due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown spotted watching Supermoon (aka the 'super pink moon').

As we all are aware, April's supermoon will be the biggest full moon in our sky in all of 2020.

According to NASA, the planet Venus will be visible from about twilight. The second planet from the Sun is the third brightest object in our skies after the Sun and the Moon.

Moon is actually not pink Traditionally, the full moon in the month of April is named after certain wildflowers, called pink moss, native to eastern North America, and hence the name 'pink' refers to the pink flower that blossoms during this time and not the colour of the moon. Unfortunately the cloudy conditions will get in the way of tonight's #supermoon Still worth stepping outside. Shots from Delhi, India.#lockdown #moonphotography #canon @Canon_India #bbcearth @SonyBBCEarth @CNNnews18@BBCEarth @NASA @isro #moon #supermoon2020 @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/T6auRCPw3I — Abhishek Iyer (@abhishek_s_iyer) April 7, 2020 Supermoon: Partly cloudy skies Cloudy skies may have obscure the view of Supermoon but it's mesmerising It is a sight to behold! Super Pink Moon of April 7, 2020, shining bright behind the India Gate in the capital city. April Super Pink Moon 2020 Supermoon, which will a little larger than the usual full moon, will be visible from India in the evening of April 8.